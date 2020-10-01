Carla Joyce Hay
Sister, mother and grandmother
Carla Joyce Hay, 66, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Georgetown Community Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Paris on Sept. 24, 1954 to the late Carl Clifton and Jacqueline True Hay.
She is survived by two sons, James (Cortney) Grimes, Jon Grimes; two brothers, Barry (Kimberly) Hay, Larry Hay; one sister, Shirley Hay; and one grandchild, Lucas Grimes “Nini’s boy”.
A special thanks to her friends and caregivers Carol Ferguson, Terry Tracey, and Jo Ann Schmitt.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. View and sign the guest book www.warefuneralhome.com.