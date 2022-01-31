Carlena Thompson Greenup
Member of the Southern Knights Car Club
Carlena Thompson Greenup, 65, widow of Robert Luther “Bub” Greenup, passed away, Friday, Jan.28, 2022. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Mattie McClanahan (Roy Schoiber) Thompson and the late Freeman Thompson.
Carlena was a former candy-striper at the former John Ford Graves Memorial Hospital, employee at Highlander Laundromat as well as the Mallard Pen and Pencil Company. She loved spending time with her family and was a member of the Southern Knights Car Club.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, D’Rinda (Dale) Greenup; sister, Deanna (Bill) Flexter; grandchildren, Shelton Littrell and Todd Woolard; as well as her honorary grandson, Richie Leppert.
Funeral services will be private. Public visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. The family has requested that masks be worn while visiting. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.