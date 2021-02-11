Carmen Fern Swanigan
Devoted mother and grandmother
Carmen Fern Swanigan, 89, wife to James Edward Swanigan, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at her home in Georgetown. She was born to the late Jess and Jency Kegley Whisman on April 22, 1931 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Carmen was a devoted mother and loving grandmother. She was an avid fisherman and loved gardening. She was employed with Cowdens as a seamstress for over 20 years and later in life was a former manager of the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Georgetown.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Shannon Swanigan of Georgetown; grandchildren, Drew Swanigan, Sara Swanigan and Kayden Swanigan, all of Georgetown; brother, Cedger Whisman of Grayson. Also left to cherish her memory is a host of other relatives including great nephew, Glenn David Creech. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following with Dr. John Travis officiating. Graveside and burial will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
