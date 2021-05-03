Carol Jean Hendrixson Fryman
Member of Corbin Presbyterian Church
Carol Jean Hendrixson Fryman, 71, loving wife of Roy, passed away on April 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on October 7, 1949 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Albert and Margene Brown Hendrixson. Carol was a member of Corbin Presbyterian Church and she retired as Manager of Georgetown Big Lots. Her many hobbies included crocheting, sewing, gardening, and canning.
Along with her husband Roy, she is survived by daughters, Cassandra Boring (Benjamin) and Suzanne Fryman, both of Georgetown; grandchildren, Garrett Boring and Joseph Boring; and brother, Gary Hendrixson of Sardinia, Ohio. Carol was preceded in death by her brother, David Hendrixson.
Carol's visitation was at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, April 30th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and service was held Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stan Schilffarth presiding. Burial was in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Benjamin Boring, Garrett Boring, Joseph Boring, Mike Hendrixson, Todd Fryman and Carl Tuttle.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.