Carol Sue Johnson
Celebration of life on May 29
Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Life honoring Carol Sue Johnson on Sunday, May 29, 2022, on what would have been her 80th birthday.
Please join us at 2 p.m. at the Scott County Cooperative Extension Office (1130 Cincinnati Road) for ice cream, dessert, music, and to share the kindness, joy, and laughter she brought to our lives. Dress is casual/comfortable, but please wear something blue as it was Sue’s favorite color.
Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the AMEN House in Sue’s name to continue her desire to feed and help people: https://amenhouse.org/donate, Amen House, PO Box 211, Georgetown, 40324. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.