Carole Rosalind Bromley Landry, 83, beloved wife of Bradford Landry, Sr., passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. She was born to the late Donald and Rhoda Bromley in 1939 and grew up in Bradford, Pennsylvania. She met her one true, and only, love in high school, enjoying many a date at the Bradford Roller Rink, skating away the weekends. Brad and Carole were married for sixty-five years, enjoying so many adventures along the way. Their love for one another is a true inspiration.
In addition to her husband, Carole leaves behind three children to cherish her memory, Dana (Hal) Landry, Kelley (Mark) Calk and Bradford Landry, Jr. (Bety Hurford), Hawaii. She was blessed to be “Gramma” to seven amazing grandchildren, whom she loved greatly, Carrie (Mark) Coyle, Phillip (Taylor) Shelton, Chase (Katie) Shelton, Megan Calk, and Chadwick McCoig, all of Lexington, Cameron McCoig (Miranda Ronnow), Louisville, and Breanna (Kyle) Olden, Colorado, and six beautiful great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ava, Cora, Keene, Emeline and Marin. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Tammy Swatsler.
Carole was very active in her community, donating her time and talents in various ways, including Habitat for Humanity, the Stamping Ground Ruritan Club and was a member of the Buffalo Gals Homemakers. One of her proudest accomplishments with Brad was the hand-painted barn quilts they created together, and which are on display on barns across Central Kentucky.
The family would like to offer its profound thanks to the staff at Baptist Health Hospital in their loving care of “Miss Carole”; it was exemplary and provided deep comfort to her family. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. If you would like to honor her life and memory, please make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
