Carole Rosalind Bromley Landry, 83, beloved wife of Bradford Landry, Sr., passed away on Dec. 13, 2022. She was born to the late Donald and Rhoda Bromley in 1939 and grew up in Bradford, Pennsylvania. She met her one true, and only, love in high school, enjoying many a date at the Bradford Roller Rink, skating away the weekends. Brad and Carole were married for sixty-five years, enjoying so many adventures along the way. Their love for one another is a true inspiration.

