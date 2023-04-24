Carolyn A. Atkins

Carolyn A. Atkins

Carolyn A. Atkins

Carolyn A. Atkins, 80, widow of Gentry “Buddy” Atkins, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. Born Jan. 1, 1943 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late James William and Daisy Bell Willoughby Florence. 

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Atkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you