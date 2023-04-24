Carolyn A. Atkins, 80, widow of Gentry “Buddy” Atkins, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. Born Jan. 1, 1943 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late James William and Daisy Bell Willoughby Florence.
Carolyn was a faithful member of Newtown Christian Church. She loved her family and loved to care for her family members when they needed help. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers, fishing, and trips to McDonalds. Carolyn adored her cat, Callie. When Carolyn was not outdoors or with her family, she enjoyed watching television some of her favorites were Fox News, NASCAR racing, westerns, and when she was younger, she couldn’t miss her soap operas, Days of Our Lives and Young and the Restless.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Florence and sister, Virginia Berryman. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her son, Walter Sowers, Jr., Lexington, sisters, Wanda Hill, Canton, Ohio, Billie Sue Lovely, Georgetown, and an extended family loved dearly including her niece, Debra Townsend, and honorary grandchildren, Sarah Sturgill, Shelby Sturgill, and Michael Gross.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Dr. John Travis officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Ricky Toomey, Michael Gross, James Sturgill, Bobby Graves, Danny Ross Hill, and Jamie Townsend. Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Golden, Danny Sturgill, Sarah Sturgill, Shelby Sturgill, Mark Johnson, and Billy Florence. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Carolyn’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
