Carolyn Ann (Sidney) Spears
Member of First Baptist Church
Carolyn Ann (Sidney) Spears, 73, wife of Leo Spears, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born Oct 13, 1947 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Susan Smith and Rochelle Sidney. Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, taking car rides any chance she could, playing cards and trips to the boat. She loved her family and never met a stranger.
In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by three daughters, Rosalind Downey, Sybil Ann (Barry) Burton and Matrista Allen; two sons, William D. (Kawana) Christopher and Corneil “Pooh” Allen; her grandchildren, Stewart, Cameron, Fernando, Teri, Kineta, Dezmond, Jordan, Damon, Darrell, Cherish, Anyla, Cayden and Urijah; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Julia Mae Sidney Goldston; a dear cousin, Joyce Nichols; a special nephew, Darnell Christopher; her dear friend, Monty Jackson. Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by one son, Mark Sidney and one grandson, Kendall Summers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until 1 p.m. Services will be private, with Pastor Ronnie Roberts and Pastor Rhoda Raglin officiating. Due to the current regulations in place, please remember to wear a face covering and abide by social distancing requirements while visiting with the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.