Catherine “Cathy” Louise Wilson Jones, 83, wife of Larry S. Jones for 54 years, died Thursday December 29, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Georgetown, KY to the late Willie Thomas Wilson and the late Alvia Broughton Parrish.  She was a graduate of Scott County High School, retired supervisor of Hart’s Dry Cleaning of Lexington and a former employee of Ruddles Mills Products.  She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was of the Baptist faith.  Cathy enjoyed bowling, having bowled in a league for several years with her husband, they also loved boating with family and friends, mainly on Cave Run Lake and watching her husband play music.  She loved spending time with her loved ones and enjoyed staying on the go and shopping and had a kind heart and would help anyone she could.

