Catherine “Cathy” Louise Wilson Jones, 83, wife of Larry S. Jones for 54 years, died Thursday December 29, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Georgetown, KY to the late Willie Thomas Wilson and the late Alvia Broughton Parrish. She was a graduate of Scott County High School, retired supervisor of Hart’s Dry Cleaning of Lexington and a former employee of Ruddles Mills Products. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was of the Baptist faith. Cathy enjoyed bowling, having bowled in a league for several years with her husband, they also loved boating with family and friends, mainly on Cave Run Lake and watching her husband play music. She loved spending time with her loved ones and enjoyed staying on the go and shopping and had a kind heart and would help anyone she could.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by three children, Bridgette Shaw, Deborah Mitchell and William “Bill” Reynolds; stepdaughter, Donna Miller; six grandchildren, Timothy Mitchell, Natasha Mitchell, Nikki (Brian) Burton, Nixon Workman, Evan (Laura) Jones and Alex Jones; three great grandchildren, Kaliyah, Abby and Able; one brother, Roy Wilson; two sisters, Shirley (Ronald) Meyer and Lena Ritchie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Larry S. Jones, II; three brothers, Richard “Willie” Wilson, Archie Wilson and Bobby Wilson and one sister Anna Shipley.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday January 3, 2023 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY by Bob Quinn. Burial will be in the Paris Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Monday January 2, 2023 at the funeral home and from 10:00 AM Tuesday January 3, 2023 until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Alex Jones, Evan Jones, Brian Burton, David Fletcher, Steve Asbury and Chip Marshall
Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Johnson.
