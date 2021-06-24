Cecelia Gaines Crigler
Avid reader
Cecelia Gaines Crigler, 69, was born January 22, 1952, in Georgetown, to the late George Truitt Gaines and Pearl Marie Allgeyer Gaines. She passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughters at her side on June 10, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Cecelia lived in Stamping Ground and Georgetown, until the last few years, where she retired to Venice, Florida. She enjoyed crafting, creating wreaths, and was an avid reader. Stephen King was her favorite.
Cecelia is survived by her daughters: Ashley (Larry) Smith of Georgetown, and Whitney (Stephen) Pyle, of Marion, Indiana. Also surviving is her brother, Truitt Tilford Gaines of Lake Alfred, Florida, and her grandchildren: Jordan (Scott) Hines of Anderson Indiana, Chance and Rachel Smith of Georgetown, Jason McClain and Amelia Grace Christopher and Ryan Pyle of Marion, Indiana. Additional survivors include her very best friend Kathy Gibson of Georgetown, William Mason of Georgetown, whom was like a son to her and her closest cousins George “Tommy” Gaines, Kay Gaines and Trice Gaines Glass, along with numerous extended family members.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John L. Crigler, and sister-in-law, June Gaines.
Cecelia was known to all for her infectious, boisterous laughter, contagious smile, quick wit, and willingness to argue politics with any conservative who would listen. She will be remembered as a mother and grandmother who was a dreamer and courageous as she battled both breast and ovarian cancer. The nurses, doctors, and staff at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota FL deserve an enormous amount of recognition and praise for their care, love and support for Cecelia, Ashley and Whitney in her final days.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota in Cecelia’s name. Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238.
The family will receive visitors from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28 at Tucker Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown with a celebration of life service following immediately. The family will hold a private ash spreading ceremony at a later date.
