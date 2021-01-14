Ceri Whittington
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Ceri Whittington, 52, of Georgetown passed away Dec. 2020 in Bradenton, Florida.
Born Ceri Jane Davies in England of Welsh parents, she moved to the USA to complete her Masters degree in business.
She was a loving mother to Emily and David Whittington, involved in their school activities in Scott County, Girl Scouts, Georgetown Womans Club and a member of Georgetown Baptist Church and wife to Andrew Whittington for 22 years. Ceri was a concert level pianist, talented musician and artist that enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her family.
In addition, she is survived by her mother, Rita Davies of England, brothers Geoff of Christchurch, New Zealand, Howard (Su) Davies of Switzerland and Graham (Nicki) Davies of England, as well as nieces and nephew. She is preceeded by her father David Davies of England.
Ceri will be dearly missed until we are reunited in Heaven.