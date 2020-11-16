Chad Alan Mitchell
Loving partner, father and grandfather
Chad Alan Mitchell, 47, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. He was born in Japan on December 26, 1972 to Cindy Mitchell of Ohio and the late Michael Lynn Mitchell. Chad enjoyed U.K. Sports and was a former member of Sons of American Legion and at one time enjoyed outdoor activates, such as hunting and fishing.
Chad is survived by his son, Tyler Mitchell (Candice) of Richmond and daughter Kendall Smith (Rodney) of Brodhead; grandchildren, Colton Smith, Levi Smith, Tucker Smith and Bryson Mitchell and step granddaughter Lylah Spurlock. He is also survived by his brother Brian Mitchell of Ohio and his companion, Judy Sharp of Georgetown.
Memorial Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
