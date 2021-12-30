Chalen McGee Dixon Skinner

Chalen McGee Dixon Skinner, 41, died Dec. 20, 2021. Memorial Services were held on Dec. 29, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.

