Charles "Cha-Cha" Etta (Lewis) Mynhier
Member of Consolidated Baptist Church of Lexington
Charles “Cha-Cha” Etta (Lewis) Mynhier, 74, wife of Rodney Mynhier, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was born on Feb. 24, 1947 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Charles “Jack” and Bertha (Willis) Lewis. Cha-Cha was retired from The University of Kentucky, where she had worked in administration for many years. She was a member of Consolidated Baptist Church of Lexington.
In addition to her husband, Cha-Cha is survived by her children, Jerry Johnson, Candice (John) Turner, Latoyia Johnson, William Johnson, Ray John Walker, Benita Hollie and Shelia Blair; her nine grandchildren, Marquez Shelby, Malik Johnson, Demarcus Cattlet, Quante Johnson, Quanneshia Johnson, Jeri Johnson, Jerica Johnson, Aiya Leath and Essence Green; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Herschel Lewis and William “Sammy” Lewis a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Cha-Cha was preceded in death by her first husband, John Walker; two sons. John Walker and Logan Mynhier; one grandson, Quantese Johnson and one sister-in-law, Doris Lewis.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Richard Gaines officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jody McCall, William McCall, Fred Walker Jr., MonQuise Webb, Lindell Ragland and Malcolm McKinney. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Marquez Shelby, Malik Johnson and Turron Happy. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.