Charles “Chuck” Edward Palmer, 76, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born Sept. 11, 1945, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Adrian Duncan and Marie (Youmans) Palmer.
Chuck was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing cards and spending time with friends, family and his dog that he called Bub. He is survived by his wife Pam; two daughters: Laurann Moore, of Cynthiana, and DeeDee (Phil) Halley, of Georgetown. His sisters Mary Ann Slade and Marsha (Larry) Nichols, of Cynthiana. Four step-children: Paula Goodpaster, Jessie Hawkins, Cynthia (Josh) Deane and Andrea (Troy) Hawkins; along with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by a son Charles T. Palmer, brothers Thomas A. Palmer and David R. Palmer, and lifelong friend/brother-in-law Jesse Slade.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Republican Christian Church in Cynthiana.
