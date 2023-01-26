Charles “Chuck” Otis Bradley, 83, husband of Shirley (Mitchell) Bradley, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on March 30, 1939 in Chatom, Alabama, son of the late Charles Sledd Bradley and Bernice Marsh Bradley.
Chuck served in the United States Navy and was a devoted member of Clays Mill Road Baptist Church. Chuck and Shirley owned and operated Midway Corner Grocery for many years and he enjoyed gardening, fishing, politics, Kentucky basketball and most of all he loved spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren.
In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Chuck is survived by two daughters, Lesley (Fred) Woosley and Wendi (Kelly) Hendren; three sons, Charles “Chuck” (Margaret) Bradley, Mike (Missy) Bradley and Scott (Susan) Bradley; ten grandchildren, Charles Austin (Shawnee) Bradley, Ryan (Caroline) Bradley, Crystal Bradley, Autumn (Michael) Ward, Samuel (Madison) Fugate, Allie Fugate, Jessica Woosley, Rebekah (Seth) Goff, Kerri Woosley and Emily Woosley; four great-grandchildren, Audrey Bradley, Charles Theodore “Teddy” Bradley, Ellie Bradley and Cora Ward; a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter on the way; his brother-in-law, Bob McKee; one niece, Diane McKee; three nephews, Kent McKee, Larry Hess and Greg Hess; dear friend of the family, Robin Bradley. Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister, Mable Ann Bradley McKee.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 1220 Brannon Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky with Pastor Jeff Fugate and Pastor Flynn Rodgers officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Austin Bradley, Ryan Bradley, Samuel Fugate, Seth Goff, Michael Ward, Wayne Head and Greg Edmondson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Quarles and Scott Moore. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Bus Ministry of Clays Mill Road Baptist Church, 1220 Brannon Crossing Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky 40356.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.