Charles “Chuck” Wesley Bruny
Member of First United Methodist Church
Charles “Chuck” Wesley Bruny
Member of First United Methodist Church
Charles “Chuck” Wesley Bruny, 79, widow of Patricia L. Bruny, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Born in Wadsworth and raised in Sterling, Ohio, he was the son of the late Wesley and Louise Fritter Bruny.
He was a graduate of Akron University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Civil Engineering. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers and was deployed to Vietnam where he earned a bronze star. He went on to a lifetime career with the energy focused engineering company Babcock & Wilcox. He completed additional work in the field of nuclear energy thru the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and was honored to receive an award in 2016 for his 40 plus years of service. He and his late wife Patsy raised their family in Wadsworth, Ohio, were transferred through work to Lynchburg Virgina, and ultimately retired to Georgetown. As an active member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church, he touched almost every aspect of church life given his unending willingness to serve. In his spare time, he enjoyed a round of golf, woodworking, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and following his grandsons sporting activities.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Todd) Hanley and Jennifer Bruny (fiancé’, Dan LaRocque); grandsons, Jacob Hanley and Benjamin Hanley.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Georgetown First United Methodist Church, conducted by Dr. Tom Eblen and Pastor Kathleen Halpin. Visitation will be 2 p.m. till service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.