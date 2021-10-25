Charles D. "Charlie' Arthur
Graduate of Scott County High School
Charles D. “Charlie” Arthur, 77, husband of Vicki May Arthur, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born in Woodford County on Oct. 16, 1944, to the late Charles Allen Arthur and Dorothy Johnson Arthur.
Charles was owner of Arthur Construction for 48 years. He was a recipient in 2018 for Pioneer Business of the Year. Charlie was a graduate of the class of 1962 from Scott County High School and a former member of the Army Reserves. He was also a member of: Bourbon Street Cruiser Car Club, Bullshippers, Old Reel Collectors Association, and National Fishing Lures Collectors Club. Charles was an instrument rated pilot, boater, fisherman, woodworker, and collector of many things. He was a man of many talents and interest. He loved and cared deeply for his family and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories besides his wife, Vicki, whom he married in Dec. 1971, is his son Joseph Jones (Charlotte) of Stamping Ground, and daughter Traci Strippelhoff (Paul) of Georgetown; grandchildren: Shelby Bayer (Matt), Bryson Jones (Savannah), Brody Jones, Peyton Strippelhoff (Katelyn), Blayne Strippelhoff, and Kendall Strippelhoff (fiancé Caleb). He is also survived by his brother, Marvin Arthur, of Georgetown. Charles is preceded in death by his brothers Johnny Arthur and Ronnie Arthur.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 2pm until the time of the service at 6 p.m., with Minister Dean Scott officiating. The service will conclude with Military Honors.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
