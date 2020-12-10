Charles Evert Jones
US Army veteran
Charles Evert Jones, 77, widower of Betty Lou Jones, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Georgetown at his home. Charlie was born on Jan. 23, 1943 in Knox County to the late Lewis (Freda Mae) Jones and Doris Asher Jones. He worked for the City of Georgetown in Maintenance. He enjoyed woodworking and making furniture. Charlie was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Donnie Perkins of Georgetown; his very special granddaughter, Kristen Perkins and his grandson, Jacob "Jake" Jones; 2 great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ida Mae Miller Hockensmith of Georgetown; brother, Randall Jones of Calhoun, Georgia and sister, Wilma Buchanan of Barbourville, Kentucky. He is also survived by a very special brother, Richard Beeler, and a brother-in-law, John Ray Jones. Charlie is preceded in death by son, Darryl Jones.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with military honors and the following will serve as pallbearers, Donnie Perkins, Charles Ray Miller, R. D. Spurlock, and Clifford Green. Honorary pallbearers are Cleve Webb and Richard Beeler.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
