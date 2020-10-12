Charles F. Brewer
Member of Faith Center
Charles F. Brewer, 77, husband to Betty Young Brewer, passed away at U. K. Medical Center in Lexington on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was born in Scott County on April 5, 1943 to the late Harold and Margaret Burgess Brewer. He was a member of Faith Center, enjoyed U.K. basketball games, car shows, and hunting. Charles was retired from Johnson Control.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by his son Gregory Brewer and his sister Judy Stidham, both of Georgetown.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a service at 2 p.m. with Kimberly Ann Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. The following will serve as pallbearers, Andrew Young, Josh Cook, Dwayne cook, Josh Alcorn, Jeff Alcorn and James Young, Jr.
