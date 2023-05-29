Charles H. Haggard
Charles H. Haggard, 98, widower of Mary Lou Haggard, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1924 in Georgetown to the late Herman Clyde and Nellie Redding Haggard.
Charles H. Haggard
Charles H. Haggard, 98, widower of Mary Lou Haggard, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1924 in Georgetown to the late Herman Clyde and Nellie Redding Haggard.
He was a graduate of Georgetown College, the University of Michigan, University of Georgia, and received his doctorate from the University of Kentucky. He was a professor working for 22 years for Transylvania University and was also a farmer. He loved to read, play golf, and listen to music. Charles was a devoted member of First Christian Church serving both as deacon and elder.
In addition to his wife, and parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael H. Haggard.
Charles will be lovingly remembered by his daughter-in-law Teresa Haggard, Georgetown, daughter Ellen H. (Alan) Cunningham, Shepherdsville, grandchildren, Laura H. (James) Shotwell, Michigan, John Thomas (Chelsea) Cunningham, Ohio, Robert Michael (Candice) Cunningham, Tennessee, Elizabeth O. (Ryan) Catlett, Maryland, Abby Childers, Georgetown and great-grandchildren, Estelle, Libby, Alden, Rose, Lily, Emma, and Parker.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at First Christian Church, 112 E College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky, Rev.s Jim and Petie McLean officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Chuck Burton, Mike Hassloch, Mike Hockensmith, Doug Southworth, Butch Glass, Wendell Green. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gervis Showalter and Wendell Green, Jr. Memorial donations are suggested to First Christian Church, 117 E College Street, Georgetown, KY 40324, Transylvania University, Development Office, 300 North Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508, or a charity of your choice. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Charles’ tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.