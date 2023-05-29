Charles H. Haggard

Charles H. Haggard, 98, widower of Mary Lou Haggard, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1924 in Georgetown to the late Herman Clyde and Nellie Redding Haggard. 

