Charles "Rick" Sowers
Mechanic for Linkbelt
Charles "Rick" Sowers, 61, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born on June 7, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles Parker and Loretta Ann Seymore Sowers. Charles was a mechanic who worked for Linkbelt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Charles Sowers of Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Demi (Jared) Davidson of Cynthiana and Kayla Sowers of Maysville; grandchildren, Caden Sowers, William Sowers, Abel Moore and Adilynn Moore. Charles is also survived by brothers Oliver Stanley Metcalfe of Las Vegas, Nevada, Louis Page of Clermont County, Ohio, Ricky (Debbie) Thompson, Marvin (Rita) Thompson and David (Nancy) Sowers, sisters, Diane Sue Wilson of Sardinia, Ohio, Malena (Chris) Caudill of Aberdeen, Ohio, Sharon Ann (Joe) Cavatorta of Mt. Carmel, Illinois and Rhonda (Danny) Morgan of Aberdeen, Ohio. Charles was preceded in death by a son, Duane Metcalfe.
Visitation for Charles will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Brother Doug Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Jared Davidson, Caden Sowers and William Sowers.
Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the church will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
