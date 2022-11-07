Charles Slaton “Chuck” Johnson
Kentucky Colonel
Charles Slaton “Chuck” Johnson
Kentucky Colonel
Charles Slaton “Chuck” Johnson, 77, husband of Fay Johnson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. Born July 10, 1945 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Jesse William and Goldie Tudor Johnson.
Charles was a member of Victory Life Church and worked as a driver/salesman for 26 years at Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of Teamsters Local 651 and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Charles was known for being an outstanding cook as friends and family were Always calling him for his Recipes; or begging him to make them his Famous Jam Cakes each Christmas. He was a true handyman that could fix anything, and everyone could always depend on him. He loved time spent with his daughter (who took loving care of him until the end of his battle) his granddaughters and his great-grandchildren more than anything. Family was everything to him.
Charles enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, camping, and traveling with his family. He also loved his pets Sugar and Charlie.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Elsie Sharp, Paul Johnson, Martha Burke, and Sue Hart.
Charles will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 58 years, Alma “Fay” Burgess Johnson, daughter, Kimberlie Fay Clark, granddaughters, Slaton Renee (Lloyde) Rodriguez, Brittanie Nicole (Kevin) Hollar, great-grandchildren, Athena Rodriguez, Yeshua Charles Rodriguez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, siblings, HT (Rachel) Johnson, Margaret (Bobby) Warren, Richard Johnson, Randy (Doris) Johnson, Al (Carole) Johnson, Joe Wille Johnson, Connie (Ralph) Tackett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Charles’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.