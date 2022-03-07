Charles Thurman Jones
Skilled carpenter
Charles Thurman Jones, husband of Virginia Jones, passed away on his 82nd birthday, Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital Lexington. Charlie was born in Scott County to the late James Thurman and Eary Norman Jones.
He was a graduate of Scott County High School and attended Penn Memorial Baptist Church. Charlie was a skilled carpenter who worked in the construction industry for Oldham Construction. He loved working on Elkhorn Springs Farm with his family and also worked at Giles Farm Equipment. Charlie loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling to visit the Amish Country and Gatlinburg. He was a true outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and occasionally hunting but most of all he loved working in his prized vegetable garden.
Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 40 years, Virginia “Ginny” Jones, Georgetown, children, Jack Edward Jones, Georgetown, Jennifer (Marty) Giles, Aiken, SC, Dana (Don) Guay, Harrodsburg, Laurie (Tyler) Walters, Georgetown, grandchildren, Nicholas (Allie) Jones, Charlsey Jones (Kaden) Wells, Collin (Kasey) Jones, Shanna (David) Keller, Krissie Giles, Jennifer (Joey) Baldwin, Johni Warner, Amber (Devin) Shaw, Coty (Kayla) Shaw, Alex (Kelsey) Guay, McKinley Guay, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Penn Memorial Baptist Church, 3311 Main Street, Stamping Ground, Kentucky, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 also at Penn Memorial Baptist Church, Darrin Dillow officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Collin Jones, Nicholas Jones, David Keller, Joey Baldwin, Don Guay, Tyler Walters, Alex Guay and Coty Shaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlsey Wells, Johni Warner, Amber Shaw, Shanna Keller, Krissie Giles, Jennifer Baldwin, Kaden Wells, McKinley Guay, Jeff Woolums and the Chestnut Street Family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.