Charles William "Bill" Southworth, Jr.
Graduate of Scott County High School
Charles William “Bill” Southworth, Jr., 77, went to be with the Lord peacefully and surrounded by family on March 27, 2021.
Bill was born in Georgetown to the late Charles and Edith Moody Southworth on Feb. 9, 1944. He graduated from Scott County High School in 1962 and went on to attend the University of Kentucky.
From a young age, Bill had a love and passion for horses and horseback riding and continued that throughout his life. He also enjoyed many other activities including tennis, bowling, shooting, music, playing guitar, and cooking.
Bill is survived by his wife Marlene Welch Southworth of 56 years; daughter Kimberly Kay (Mike) Baker and their children Jordan Gaines (Jack) Drake, Evan Ruel and Payton Grace Baker; daughter Julie Christi (Craig) Melrose and their children Hunter Winston, Marley Gerea and Avery Noelle Melrose; daughter Angela Lee (Jeremy) Passamonte and their children Alexandra Marie (Brandon) Bond, Mason Kyle and Samuel Marcus Passamonte; son Chad William (Denise) Southworth and their children Christian William Southworth, Alezondra Rachiel Knight and Isaiah Joseph Taylor; two sisters Mary Jo Smith of Georgetown and Cynthia Karen (Jay) Marshall of Georgetown. He was also blessed to have many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation will be held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 with service immediately following. Officiating the service is Pastor Sam Glen from Central Church where Bill attended. Mike Baker will offer a prayer and scripture reading. Bill’s final resting place will be in Georgetown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Craig Melrose, Jeremy Passamonte, Mason Passamonte, Evan Baker, Hunter Melrose, and Sam Passamonte. Honorary pall bearers will be Joel Moody, Larry Moody, Eddie Moody, Ben Calvert, Jack Drake, and Brandon Bond.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
