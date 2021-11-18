Charley Walters
World War II Army Veteran
Charley Walters, 104, widower to Aline Wells Walters, passed away, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Georgetown. He was born July 4, 1917 to the late William Mike Walters and Bessie Ransdell Walters. Charley was a member of Great Crossings Baptist Church in Scott County and served as Deacon, Moderator, Sunday School Teacher and numerous other positions. He served on the Scott County Board of Education and was a lifetime Director of Scott County Farm Bureau. He will be remembered most, for his love of the land, his strong faith and his love for his family.
Charley was a decorated World War II Army Veteran, receiving the Silver Star Medal for gallantry, the Bronze Star for meritorious service, and the Purple Heart Medal, when injured in France.
He is survived by his children: Charlene Jacobs, and Ronnie Walters; grandchildren: Jennifer Hudnall, Kent Walters, Pam Campbell, Todd Williamson, and Kelly Walters; and his sister, Gladys Abrams. Charley was preceded in death by his wife, Aline, son, Dudley Williamson, grandson, Johnnie Jacobs, brothers: Arthur Walters, Richard Walters, Jack Walters, Alvin Walters, Rev. Henry Walters, Bill Walters, Everett Walters, Clyde Walters; and sisters: Florence McKinney, Pearl Wells, Avis Walters, Ethel Williamson, Bertha Smith and twins Virginia and Elizabeth Walters.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, starting at 12 p.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Dr. Ray Roach and Rev. Ben Perkins officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Pallbearers will be: Josh Hudnall, Todd Williamson, Kent Campbell, Kelly Walters, Kent Walters, Jordan Hutchinson, David B. Glass and Robert Miller. Honorary bearers will be his wonderful caregivers: Debi Wright, Sandra Darnell, Heather Butcher, and Alexandra Wright.
In lieu of flowers: memorial donations may be made to Great Crossings Baptist Church, 1061 Stamping Ground Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
