Charlie Elam
Farmer
Charlie Elam, 77, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. He was born in Wolfe County on Feb. 5, 1945 to the late Rader and Julie Pole Elam.
Charlie began his life in Campton, moved to Stamping Ground, moved back to Campton before later residing in Georgetown where he lived the remaining on his life. Charlie was a farmer where he was a master of all trades involved. He loved working on motors and taking rides to see new places. Charlie was a generous person who would help anyone.
Charlie is survived by five children, Reva (Matthew) King of Jackson, Jennifer Rowe of Morehead, Randy (Mary) Elam of Salyersville, Matthew (Annette) Elam of Georgetown, and Joseph (Tammy) Elam of Midway; a brother, E. Taylor Elam of Salyersville; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his companion of 20 years, Shirley Wood; a daughter, Brenda Sue Elam; two sisters, Mary McKuhen and Elaine McKuhen; and a brother, Ben Elam.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Victory Tabernacle (511 E. Washington St. Georgetown, Ky 40324) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.
Pastor Connie Jackson will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Elam, Joseph Elam, Zackary Elam, Jason Wright, Alejandro Vera, and Damion Richardson.