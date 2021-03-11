Charline True
Member of Northside Christian Church
Charline True, 93, of Pueblo, Colorado passed away Feb. 9, 2021 after a short illness. She was born in Durant, Oaklahoma to Calvin and Mamie Fennel in 1927. While a youngster, her family moved to California. In 1944, she married Roy True, Sr. of Georgetown in Hollister, California, just before he left to serve with the US Navy in the Pacific. After some brief periods living in California, they resided in Georgetown until moving to Colorado in 1974. Over the years, Charline and Roy Sr lived in Pueblo, Broomfield, Parachute and Federal Heights, Colorado. Their last home together was in Pueblo West.
Charline was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Katherine Kronenberger, her brother Bobby Jack Fennel, an infant son, and her spouse Roy, Sr, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage. She is survived by her son Roy True, Jr. (Rose) of Walsenburg and five grandchildren: Robert, Ryan (Renatta), Rolin, Sharmin Evans and Sarah Martinez; all reside in the Denver metro area. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Hannah Evans, Owen True, and Lilah & Evelyn Martinez. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Charline was a past active member of the Northside Christian Church (Georgetown) and the Christian Church of Broomfield. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, gardening, and going to yard sales. She also enjoyed rooting for the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team and the Denver Broncos. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Charline will be interred, with her spouse, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver CO, in a private ceremony April 9, 2021.