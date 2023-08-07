Cheryl “Cherrie” Juett Corbin, 64, wife of Greg Corbin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Esrom Gayle and Helen Prather Juett.
Cherrie spent many years in customer service, most recently with IPL Macro in Shelbyville. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending weekends with her husband on the river. Most important to her, however, were her children and grandchildren and time with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Vincent Bettiga and Jeffrey “Nick” Bettiga; step children, Chris (Beth) Corbin and Charlie Schneider; brothers, Michael Gayle (Sherry) Juett, Pat Morris (Monica) Juett and Robert Temple (Carol) Juett; sister, Marci French Juett; grandchildren, Kirsten McClure Bettiga, Cayson Bettiga, Ethan Bettiga, Brenden Woods and Chance Schneider; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prion Alliance, PO Box 391953, Cambridge, MA 02139 or online at http://www.prionalliance.org/. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
