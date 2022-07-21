Chester R. Lewis, III, 72, of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington. He was born June 30, 1950 in Louisville. He was the son of the late Dr. Chester R. Lewis and Anne Cowgill Lewis.
He graduated from Georgetown High School, attended Georgetown College, and he graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. He was retired from UPS and also worked as a substitute teacher. Chester loved animals and had several rescued dogs.
Surviving are his sisters, Louise McLaughlin (Alan), Barbara Glass (Paul), and Catherine Wells (Mark), his partner Gloria Hinkson-Barajas, and also several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Susan Alexander Lewis, and and nephew Grant Robertson Wells.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Chester R. Lewis III can be made to your local animal shelter.
Milward Funeral Directors are assisting the family.
