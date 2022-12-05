Chi-Lee Veleria Tipton, 35, of Georgetown, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born Dec. 8, 1986 in Lexington to Kevin and Cindy Tipton.
She was a graduate of Scott County High School, attended Grace Christian Church, and participated in the Special Olympics. Chi-Lee was an ambassador for Cardinal Hill, had a great memory. She loved to ride horses, sing, and mingle when she worked at Sam’s Truck Stop. She most definitely had the gift of gab and always had a story for you. Chi-Lee was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene “Tip” Tipton, Norma Tipton, and Daisy Miracle.
Chi-Lee will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Kevin Lee and Cindy Fritts Tipton, brother, Brandon Tipton, of Stanton, aunts, Kim (Don) Turner, of Georgetown, Cherri (Brian) Trich, of Lexington, uncle, Rod (Julie) Tipton, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and several cousins.
Celebration of Life Service was held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Central Church of God, with PT Kemper officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky, 982 Eastern Pkwy # 18, Louisville, KY 40217. Family and friends are encourage to share memories and leave message of condolence on Chi-Lee’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Chi-Lee Tipton, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.