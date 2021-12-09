Chris White
Loving son, brother and uncle
Chris White, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Jodie White. He is survived by four brothers and three sisters, multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his extended family at Quest Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Memorial visitation for Chris was held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Memorial service followed at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Quest Farms, 627 Glass Pike Georgetown, KY 40324.