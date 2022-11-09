Christal Leigh Graves, 47, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Edgewood. She was born in Lexington on March 16, 1975, to Merla Greenup Graves of Stamping Ground and the late Norman “Punk” Graves. Christal was a member of Stamping Ground Church of God, loved sports, croquet, singing, playing musical instruments and family get togethers. Most of all she loved God.
In addition to her mother, Merla, she will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Angel (Wayne) Robey, and her brother, Darren (Vannessa) Graves. She adored her nieces, Samantha Marshall and Savannah Graves, and her nephew Trevor Graves. She loved dearly her great nephews, Isaiah, Zayden, and Zepplen. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest M. and Christiana Graves and Lewis and Violet Greenup.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with Bro. Scotty Arnold officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Tim Daughtery, Lee Bailey, Josh Bailey, Jason Bevis, Charles Crase, Rusty Ruth, Caty Dailey, and Justin Hobbs. Honorary bearers will be Donna Dailey, Miguel Francisco, and Taten Francisco.
