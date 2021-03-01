Christine R. Leverenz
Professor of mathematics at Georgetown College
Christine R. Leverenz, 68, was born on March 30, 1952 in Cleveland and died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021 in Georgetown. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Butler University and her master’s and Doctoral degrees from the University of Kentucky also in mathematics. She received a second Master’s degree in computer science as well from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Leverenz spent her entire professional career as professor of mathematics at Georgetown College where she served a term as chair of the Mathematics/Physics/Computer Science Department at the institution as well as a leader in the College’s Pre-Academic Experience in Mathematics and Science (PAEMS) program. She was a true professional, respected and beloved by administration and students alike. During her tenure at Georgetown College, Dr. Christine Leverenz received the Cawthorne Excellence in Teaching Award, the Manning Student Services Award, the Curry Award that recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarship and service to the College and several other distinguishing honors during her 30+ years on the Georgetown College faculty. Off campus, Leverenz was an active member in Georgetown First United Methodist Church where she contributed as a teacher of adult Sunday School and Wednesday night Bible study classes. As an outlet for her musical talent, Christine Leverenz was a member of the First United Methodist Church’s handbell choir and often served as a narrator for various holiday choral concerts. Christine’s hobbies included sewing and quilting, gardening, reading mystery novels and playing Yahtzee with the family.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Theo Leverenz; children, Jonathon and Karyn; mother, Marjorie Peterson Russel; sister, Kimberly Russel; brothers, Scott Russel, Grant Russel and Jeff Russel; as well as her beloved pet, Shayla Bear. She was preceded in death by her father, Bryce Russel. A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown First United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Phil Hogg. The service will be live-streamed via the Georgetown First United Methodist Church’s Facebook page. Visitation will be 6 p.m. till service time Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christine’s name to either Georgetown College, Georgetown First United Methodist Church, Bluegrass Hospice Care or MET Avivor. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.