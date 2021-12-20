Christine Rosezel Chinn Gillespie
Member of Zion Baptist Church of Stamping Ground
Christine Rosezel Chinn Gillespie, 101, departed this life for a new one on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. She was born on March 30, 1920 in, Stamping Ground to the late Everett and Katie Mae Patterson Clark. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Zion Baptist Church of Stamping Ground.
Upon moving to Georgetown she joined the Zion Baptist Church there. She worked in the Lord’s vineyard for 80 plus years serving as an Usher, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School teacher. Christine also sang with the 100 voices under the direction of Major Lewis her nephew with whom she had the renowned pleasure of singing at the White House. Christine attended grade school in Stamping Ground, and graduated from Ed Davis High School in 1939. Later, she attended Sullivan College for secretarial training and was at the top of her class in shorthand. Christine united in marriage with Jessie James Green in October 1941 and to this union one daughter, Dolores, was born. Jessie preceded her in death in 1944. She married Frank Chinn in 1946 and they had 32 blissful years together. He departed life in 1978. She married Otis Gillespie in 1987 and he departed life in 2005. Christine’s home was always open to the neighborhood children who would often go by to get an apple peanut butter sandwich and Kool-aide. She also loved to make and decorate special cakes for girls…doll cakes and wedding cakes. Christine also taught Montessori School. After retiring, she became a Senior Companion. She also enjoyed time with her friends at the Scott County Senior Citizens Center until she became ill and was admitted to Dover Manor Nursing Home. She loved having bible class and playing Bingo with other residents. 12 For her work with the Senior Companion she received letters of accommodation from two Kentucky Governors and Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama.
She is survived by one daughter, Dolores (Jonathan) Douglas of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren, Tony (Judy) Wilson, Keith (Karen) Wilson, Barry (Jami) Wilson, Angel McKenzie of Indianapolis; Paul Hyde, Jr. of Indianapolis; John (Stacey) Wright, Chris Wilson from Georgetown, and one grandson Lamont Pierre Wilson who preceded her death in 1963; 10 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Home Going Services were conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. H. M. Dailey officiating. Visitation was prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment and Committal Service followed at 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shaka Wilson, Makhi Wilson, Maliq Coakley, Ladrell Vinegar, Marcus Hyde and Sherman Clark. Honorary pallbearers were Tony Wilson-Browder, Jr., Brandon Hyde and Adrian Davis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.