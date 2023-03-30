Christine W. (Williams) Mallory
Christine W. ( Williams) Mallory, 98, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Her daughters were with her until the end.
The widow of Paul Mallory, Christine was born, March 10, 1925, to the late Eli and Erie Williams in Scott County, Kentucky. The last of eight children, she grew up in Scott County and went to school at Oxford and later to Garth School where she graduated in 1944. She worked in several businesses in Georgetown during high school and as an operator for the telephone company after graduation. As the nursery nurse at John Graves Memorial Hospital for about 10 years, she remembered so many of the “boomer” babies born there. She went to work at the First Security Bank (now Chase bank) in Lexington, where she worked in the check order department until her retirement in 1989.
Paul and Christine were marred on March 24, 1945 at Dry Run Baptist Church, by Rev. David Friedly. Chris was the mother of three children. Leila Elaine (Mallory) Corman of Oklahoma City, OK, Daniel Paul Mallory, now deceased, and Ann Davis (Mallory) Throckmorton of Lexington.
Her grandchildren include Dr. Ric Corman, Paul Scott Corman, Daniel Scott Mallory, Dale Thomas Mallory, Dawn Marie (Mallory) Hastings, Dustin Ryan Mallory, Chuck Throckmorton, and Leila Ann (Throckmorton) Ashmore. She loved and prayed for her 17 great grandchildren including Dallin James Corman (Giselle) of Dallas, David Andrew Corman, Emily Jane Corman, Benjamin Scott Corman, Alexander Paul Corman of Oklahoma City, Kaycee Mallory, New Mexico, and Garrett Mallory, Texas. The following great grands were all very close to their Meemaw as they are all in Fayette or Scott County. Caleb Scott Mallory, Hayley Ashmore, Katie Ashmore, Dustin Ashmore, Noah Gibson, Sheldon Throckmorton, Makinsey, Throckmorton, Afton Throckmorton, Kelbi Hastings, and Kenasyen Hastings. Her two great great grands are, Isabella Rose Corman, Dallas and Grayson Carretti of Georgetown.
Although working full time, Chris was a busy homemaker, mother and farm wife. She canned, cooked and once killed 13 chickens, dressed and froze them in one day. Later she helped Paul at White Horse Acres horse farm by assisting in the birth of the triple crown race winner Seattle Slew.
Her birth pictures of Slew can be seen in horse museums and other locations celebrating the Thoroughbred horse. Her love of Kentucky history set her on a couple of notable efforts. In 1976 she researched and wrote the history of Cane Run Baptist Church. This was recognized by the Kentucky Baptists giving her a standing ovation at the meeting of the convention. A copy of this book can been read at the Georgetown Public Library. The research bug was in her system still when she retired. She knew much of her parents background and ancestors, but launched into many hours of research in libraries, court houses, and museums on the hunt for information. Before the internet was born she had traced not just her family, but Paul’s family and many other branches of the families and corresponded with other researchers all over Kentucky. She loved the stories she found of those relatives and the people of their times. These stories were the ones she shared so often with visitors and family.
All of her visitors loved to hear these and the family dubbed her “ She Who Remembers” an old title for the Native American story tellers. Much of the information has been loaded into genealogy websites now.
Retirement gave her time to pursue other hobbies and interests. She liked to cook, bird watch, read, and do cross words until her eyes failed her. As she got into her 90’s she asked herself what things she had always wanted to do and found that she had only missed doing one. She had loved writing and as the stories came to her she wrote them down. Some are fiction, and others are based on what she knew as a child, or learned from her research. Now there are at least a dozen composition books filled with stories and plot outlines. She had hopes that her children and grands would someday make them into books. She did have one book made for them. It is all about Petey the Mouse.
As per her request, the graveside service will be private but the Celebration of her Life is open to all family and friends or any who knew her. The family will gather at Safe Harbor Church on Gano Avenue on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a most fitting venue for celebration as her father, Eli Williams was instrumental in creating the former Gano Avenue Baptist Church and helping to physically build that building. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.