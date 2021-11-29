Christopher Brandon Poole Sr.
Member of Grace Christian Church
Christopher Brandon Poole Sr., 47, beloved husband of Michelle Runyon Poole, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of Charles Ralph and Janice Dennison Poole, of Leitchfield.
A group leader with TMMK, he was a member of Grace Christian Church and was an avid movie buff. He loved sports, especially UK and the Cincinnati Bengals. He followed college athletics relentlessly.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 25 years, he is survived by his sons, Brandon Poole and Andrew Poole; as well as many friends. Chris loved his family above all else. He was very proud of his boys and was a great provider. He was also the “human” of Coconut the cat, who was always in his lap. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Andrew Brown. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again at 11 a.m. on Thursday. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.