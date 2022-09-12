Clara Litteral, 84, widow of Edward Litteral, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1938 in Salyersville to the late George and Sadie Mann. Clara was a member of Trinity Assembly of God Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by nine siblings. Clara will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mack Litteral, and grandson, Austin Litteral, both of Georgetown.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Clara’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
