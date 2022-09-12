Clara Litteral

Clara Litteral, 84, widow of Edward Litteral, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1938 in Salyersville to the late George and Sadie Mann. Clara was a member of Trinity Assembly of God Church. 

Service information

Sep 12
Graveside
Monday, September 12, 2022
1:00PM
Georgetown Cemetery
710 S. Broadway
Georgetown, KY 40324
