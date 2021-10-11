Clarence "Butch" Edgar Harp Jr.
U.S. Veteran
Clarence Edgar Harp Jr., “Butch”, 74, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Butch was born July 12th 1947 in Paris to Clarence E. Harp Sr. and Mildred Sullivan Harp. A Vietnam War Veteran, Butch served a total of 26 years of military service. Retired U.S. Postal Service in Lexington.
Preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Billie Jane Harp.
He is survived by his wife Darla Reed Harp, his daughter, Pamela Hinson and her husband Joey Hinson of Hohenwald, Tennessee, his son Bill Harp and his wife Cindy Harp of Gilroy California, sister in laws: Sonya Reed, and Andrea Kesler and mother-in-law Audrey Reed.
As a nod to his heritage, Butch’s favorite Irish Blessing: May the Road Rise to meet you, May the wind Always be at your back, May the Sunshine warm upon your face, the rain fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His Hand.
At this time there will be no services. The family will have a private ceremony reuniting Butch with his beloved pet Charley and scattering their ashes at the Outer Banks.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.