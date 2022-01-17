Clarence Edward Ison
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Clarence Edward Ison, 89, husband of Shirley (Colwell) Ison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. He was born on May 30, 1932 in Bulan, Kentucky, son of the late Hubert and Eunice (Napier) Ison. Edward served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a devoted member of Harmony Christian Church. He enjoyed gardening, salt water fishing and going to flea markets. Edward was an avid fan of Studebaker cars and was a HAM Radio fanatic.
In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-fours years, Edward is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lynne (Bobby) Ison; two grandchildren, Jaime Ison (D.J.) Gilbert and Philip Todd Ison; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Gilbert, Haley Gilbert, Finley Ison, Kennedy Ison and Brody Ison; his niece and nephew, Regina Ison (Mark) Fugate and Greg (Carey) Ison. Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Reginald Ison.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dean Scott officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Ison, Philip Ison, Brody Ison, D.J. Gilbert, Hunter Gilbert, Greg Ison and Christopher Ison. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to Harmony Christian Church, 170 Southgate Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.