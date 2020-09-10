Claude Dan Jessie
Member of Grace Baptist Church
Claude Dan Jessie, 70, entered into his heavenly home on September 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Claude was born to the late Charles Jessie and Jeanette Thompson, in Olive Hill on January 13, 1950. He was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church of Georgetown. He retired after a long career from Qualex Manufacturing.
Claude was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to the love of his life, Phyllis. Claude helped raise his four children with patience, discipline and humility. He talked and walked faith and lived as a true testament to his faith and love for Jesus Christ. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time for his family. One of his favorite things to do was aggravate his grandchildren by singing a made up song, talking about the Lord and taking walks with his youngest granddaughter. He enjoyed getting dressed up, going to church and singing in the choir. He made you want to be better, because he was better. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father.
Claude is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; his son Danny Jessie; his daughters Rene Jessie (Kevin Slone), Amy (BJ) Traylor and Heather (Boone) Rutherford; his grandchildren Danielle Bertram, Megan (Wesley) Johns, Kimberly and Timothy Jessie, Bryson, Layne and Ava Mulloy, Justin, Kennedy and Lola Traylor, Alexis, Cole and Gavin Rutherford; great-grandson, Brantley; siblings, Becky (Randy) Brown, Joy (Delbert) Conley, Harold (Steven Wigglesworth), Darrell, Flint (Janice), and Trent Jessie, Rob (Angie) Reid and Dixie Purvis; his extended family, Sheilah (Larry) Willhoit, Patricia Humphrey, Cinda (Larry) Neal, Tommy and Arty King, Danny (Holli) Hillard; special Grandson, Eli Helms, along with a host of nephews and nieces whom he adored. He is preceded in death by his parents; Stepmother, Roberta Jessie, brother, Kenneth Jessie and sisters, Linda Tanner, Kimberly Jessie and Suzie Haler.
Visitation for family and friends was from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 and services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Brother Bill VanNunen officiating with burial following the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Willhoit, Danny Hillard, Michael Mullannix, Shane Conley, Danny and Braden Jessie.
