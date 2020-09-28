Claudia June Costello
Owner of Made from Scratch
Claudia June Costello, 66, widow of Joseph “Joe” Costello, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1954 in Utica, New York and was the daughter of Alice (Pettigrew) and Harry B. Spence.
Claudia was owner of Made From Scratch and she had a passion for cooking and meeting new people through her business. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with her grandchildren and watching them all play sports. Claudia is survived by her three beloved and devoted daughters, Jessica (Tommy) Greathouse, Corinne Costello and Ashley (Randy) Velfling; five grandchildren, Isaac Taylor, Buckley Greathouse, Paige Velfling, Spencer Costello and Wesley Greathouse; two brothers, Bruce Yockey and David Yockey; her dear friends, Ellen Roth and Kim Zumwalt. In addition to her parents and husband, Claudia was preceded in death by one brother, Fritz Yockey.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, with Reverend Chester Palmer officiating. Burial will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Greathouse, Randy Velfling, Todd Yockey, James Stuart, Douglas “DJ” Keaton and Bobby Downs. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Zumwalt and James Southworth.
Claudia’s daughters would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Bluegrass Hospice Care and Baptist Home Health for their compassionate care of their mother.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
To abide by the current regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing requirements during the visitation and service at the church. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.