Clay Neel
Had a love for horses
Clay Neel, 78, of Georgetown, was called to his eternal home the evening of September 17, 2020. Clay was the first child born to H.C. and Flora Messer Neel on August 11, 1942, in Marianna, Florida. He spent his growing up years in Greenwood, Florida and was born with a love for horses which followed him all his life. Over six decades, he founded numerous horse and cattle operations in Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and Kentucky. He was most thankful and happy for his salvation through his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, a beloved son and daughter, Larry Neel and Angie Neel Chronister.
He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Mena Anderson Neel, sons and daughter H. Clay Neel III (Amy) of Goliad, Texas, J. Ted Neel (Amy) of Georgetown, Anderson Fulford (Nicole) & Amee Fulford of Hartford, Alabama, twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Clay is also survivied by one brother Ed Neel, three sisters, Sheila Mead, Glenda Pender & Nancee Neel Avent.
Visitation for family and friends will start at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 at The Journey, 2842 Leestown Road, Frankfort Ky until time of the service at 2 p.m. The service will be conducted by his close friend Pastor Gary Brown. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Ky.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Neel, H.C. Neel, Andrew Lamb, Jeremiah Bishop, Joe Storie, Doug Brock, Paul King, Mark Pennington, Marcelo Martinez and Rob Olive. Honorary bearers will be, Joe Lamb, Tim Andrews, Jon Barney and Anthony Owens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clay’s beloved home church, The Journey.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
