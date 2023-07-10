Cleve ‘Spider’ Hurst Webb, 75, husband to Brenda Perkins Webb, passed away at his home in Georgetown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1947, to the late Lawton Webb and Wilmirth Hurst Webb in Mariemont, Ohio.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran servicing in Vietnam between 1965 to 1968 and during this time he worked as an aircraft engine mechanic. Cleve retired from UPS in 2010 after 27 years of service. While employed there he was inducted in the UPS Circle of Honor, and was a member of their Million Mile Club, while having 25 years of safe driving. He was a member of the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown, where he served with the Honor Guard. After retiring he enjoyed golf, boating with his family and friends, and loved going to all the granddaughter’s softball games.
In addition to his wife Brenda, he will be lovingly remembered by his son Terry Webb (Ashley Elswick and her daughter Elizabeth Chaffins) of Georgetown, daughter Lori (Mike) Wagoner, of Georgetown, granddaughters, Harley (Evan) Anderson, Kennedy Elizabeth Wagoner. He is also survived by his brother, Vernon (Valerie) Webb of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, sisters, Mary Etta (Ron) Glenn of Parker, Colorado, Loretta (Daryl) Roehrman of Dodge City, Kansas, Rena (Jerry) Bell of Arvada, Colorado, numerous nieces and nephews, sisters in law, Shirley Atkins of Georgetown, Cheryl Perkins of Lexington and brother-in-law Donnie W. (Teresa) Perkins of Georgetown and special friends, Quentin and Judy Echternkamp, Glenda Vance, Irene Cannada, David, Nicole, Meryn, Ryann, Mara Livingston, and Tony and Jen Bowlin. He is preceded in death by his brother, Herman Webb and sister Carol Robertson.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with Minister Charles Brown and David Livingston officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being Mike Wagoner, Evan Anderson, Tony Bowlin, David Livingston, Bill Long, Richard Stump, Rickey Lusk, and Ryan Vance, Honorary bearers will be the American Legion, Post 24 Members, and the Myrtle Beach Golfing Group. Military Honors will take place with the American Legion, Post 24 and the US Army.
