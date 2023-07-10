Cleve ‘Spider’ Hurst Webb

Cleve ‘Spider’ Hurst Webb, 75, husband to Brenda Perkins Webb, passed away at his home in Georgetown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1947, to the late Lawton Webb and Wilmirth Hurst Webb in Mariemont, Ohio. 

Service information

Jul 11
Service
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
11:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
