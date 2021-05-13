Clifford James "Jim' Bramel
Member of Northside Christian Church
Clifford James “Jim” Bramel, 82, husband to Eva House Bramel for 62 years, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Covington, June 17, 1938 to the late David Everett and Iola Marie Francis Penn Bramel. Jim grew up in Minorsville where he was known in his youth to be very rambunctious. He was a former Elder and a member of Northside Christian Church, and also a member of Mid West Tool Club Association and National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid tool collector and loved woodworking. Jim was an employee of University of Kentucky for 42 years as an Analyst Programmer. Jim loved his family and was a very big cut up with his children and especially his grandchildren, often times singing with them and teasing the grandkids.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include three children, Jamie (Kim) Bramel of Georgetown, Lisa (Mark) Darnall of Salvisa, Kentucky, and Shari (Jered) Mounce of Stamping Ground; 10 grandchildren, James (Davina) Bramel, Niki (Derrick) Davila, Sarah (John) Purvis, Matthew (Samantha) Stephens, Ashley Lawson, Joshua (Cali) Hammond, Leslie (Beckett) Honicker, Corey Mounce, Logan Mounce and Avery Mounce; and 17 great grandchildren. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his brother and sister-in-law, Everett “Bubby” & Phyllis Bramel of Georgetown. He was preceded in death by sister, Betty Rose Bradley.
Visitation will be at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service beginning at 1 p.m. with Minister Tommy Simpson officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers will be Roy Bowman, Rod Dunn, Sam Brawner, Tommy Payne, Danny Sagesar, and Doug Cox.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
