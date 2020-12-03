Clyde Eugene 'Gene" Burge
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Clyde Eugene “Gene” Burge, 75, husband for 54 years to Barbara Ellen Jones Burge, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Lexington at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. He was born on June 17, 1945 to Clyde and Helen Ruth Rufener Burge in Canton, Ohio. Gene was a member of Corinth Christian Church, and retired from Burge Trucking Company in which he was the owner. He enjoyed and was avid with working with computers. He loved to take drives in the Fall of the year when the leaves were falling and he spotted deer in the outdoors. He lovingly cherished all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gene was a Veteran of the United States Army, 500th Ordinance (DET), 62ND Artillery (ART); 32ND BTN. He was stationed in Dachau, Germany.
Along with his wife, Gene is survived by his sons, Ricky Eugene Burge (Jessica) of Milton and Darren Scott Burge of Georgetown, daughter, Tammy Burge of Stamping Ground; 8 grandchildren, D. J. Hill, Justin Carter, Adam Burge (Megan), Seth Burge, Leah Pfeiffer (Calvin), Kara Bramblett (Hunter), Jordyn Leadingham (Ashley) and Jeremy Anderson; 11 great grandchildren, Alexis, Dakota and Brison Carter, Caden, Braden, and Tayden Hill, Kaine and Nash Bramblett, Xander and Zane Leadingham and R. J. Pfeiffer; and step grandchildren, Jacob Horn and Samuel Gray. Also left to cherish his memory, are his brothers and sisters, Bobby Burge (fiance Pamela Stevenson), David Burge (Jeania), Daniel Burge (Melinda), Shiridy Hunt (Harold), all of Georgetown; Pamela Fitzpatrick (Gerald) of Lexington, Terry Burge (Diane) of Sadieville, and Mark Burge (Vickie) and Ernie Burge (Mickey),all of Stamping Ground.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. Service will be live streamed.
Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with military honors and the following will serve as pallbearers, Grady Perry, Mike Barkley, Bobby Burge, Jordyn Leadingham, Jimmy Offutt, and Keith McDowell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Shepard, Charles Wogman, Hugh Claire Talbot, and Heath Sherman.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
