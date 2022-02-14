Colleen Faye Muntz
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Colleen Faye Muntz, 88, widower to R.C. Muntz, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Georgetown. She was born in Midway on July 19, 1933, to the late George and Beulah Abrams Cooke. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, where she belonged to the WMU. Colleen loved music, and loved playing the piano and the organ, she was a natural and could make the keyboard come to life. Colleen was a former staff member at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, where for many years, she played the organ for many services. She was also a former organist at Dry Run Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the piano at Dover Manor. Colleen was an excellent cook and loved to cook for others, especially during the holidays. She also loved her basketball.
Colleen is survived by her son, Michael Carr (Kelta) Muntz of Frankfort, Kentucky, and her daughter, Dana Carr of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Justin (Renee) Muntz, Chase (Jen) Adams, & Page (Brett) Jewell; great grandchildren, Aidan Muntz, Brady Muntz, Ellakate Muntz, Natalie Jewell, Lincoln Jewell, and Grayson Adams. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law Tim Carr and her brother Rodney Cooke.
Visitation for Colleen’s family and friends will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, starting at 12 p.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m., at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken Holder and Pastor Tim Schindler officiating.
Wearing mask during visitation and service will be observed, per request of the family.
Burial will follow the service at Midway Cemetery with pallbearers being Derrick Cooke, Jayne Wood, Gary Adams, Chase Adams, Justin Muntz, and Aidan Muntz. Honorary bearers will be Harlan Wilson, Beth Stone, Paul Staker, Kevin Moore, Bernie Elam, George Lusby and Dennis Cooke.
Memories of Colleen and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.