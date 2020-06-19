Conley "Connie" Shryock
Member of Carpenters Church
Conley "Connie" Shryock, 69, widow of John Shryock, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Berea on April 8, 1951 to Charles and Delia Miller. Connie was a member of Carpenters Church in Harrodsburg. She was a farmer and she loved gardening and crafting.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles (Debra) Shryock of Versailles, Theresa Gibson of Berea and Linda (Michael) Louallen of Harrodsburg; grandchildren, Ashley Myers, CT Shryock (deceased), Amanda Blevins, Britney Gibson, Austin Miller, Jayden Louallen, Tanner Louallen, Brandon Gibson, Tyler Gibson, Tayler Gibson, Josh Gibson, Brianna Louallen and Dewayne Gibson; great grandchildren, Leland Harris, Aubree Breswick, Weston Breswick, Sissy Harris, Bentley Gibson, Brody Blevins, Jameson Blevins, Kenley Gibson, and John Gibson; brothers, Mike Miller and Shagg (Mary Jo) Miller, both of Georgetown and sister, Irene Knight, also of Georgetown.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Glen Redmon and burial in Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Austin Miller, Dewayne Gibson, Tayler Gibson, Tyler Gibson, Josh Gibson, Brandon Gibson and Michael Louallen.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
