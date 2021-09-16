Connie Marie Eaves Burton
Loving mother
Connie Marie Eaves Burton, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. A native of Versailles, she was born on Dec. 10, 1953 to the late Lucian and Lillie Pittman Eaves. She was an apartment manager for Franklin Assets Management.
She is survived by her son, Adam (Barbara) Walker, Georgetown; her sister, Faye (Tim) Armstrong, North Carolina; her brothers, Ernie (Sherry) Eaves, Georgetown, Gary (Sheri) Eaves, Midway, and Mike (Janet) Eaves, Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Darrel Stinson, Nathaniel Walker and Samual Walker.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Serving as honorary casketbearers will be Brian Eaves, Jarrod Eaves, Steve Eaves, Brandon Eaves, Nathaniel Walker, Samuel Walker and Keith Walker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.