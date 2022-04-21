Daisy Moffett Spotts
Member of First Baptist Church Georgetown
Daisy Moffett Spotts, 93, widow of Theodore William Spotts, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ellen Kilpatrick Moffett.
Daisy retired from Kentucky State University as the Cooperative Extension Family Development and Management Assistant. She enjoyed antiquing and sold AVON cosmetics in her community. She was known by many as the “AVON LADY.” At 10 years old Daisy Spotts accepted Christ and became a member of the First Baptist Church Georgetown. As a member for 83 years, she served in multiple capacities, such as the director of the Red Circle Girls, a Sunday School teacher, Sesquicentennial Anniversary Committee, Pastor Search Committee, and many more. As a dedicated member of her church, she was just as instrumental in her community in starting the AMEN House.
She is survived by her son, Theodore Craig Spotts; grandchildren, Tara Spotts (Trae) Hackett and Timothy Spotts; great grandchildren, Wilbur “Trent” Hackett IV, Taylor Hackett, Teagan Hackett and Makenzi Spotts; as well as many friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband (Theodore W. Spotts), her daughter (Joyce Spotts Higgins) and her sisters Kathyrn Moore, Viola Garmony, Lucille Riley, Mammie Martin, Ellen Johnson, and Julia Letcher.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday April 23 at First Baptist Church Georgetown, conducted by Dr. Frank Houston. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Wayne Letcher, Trent Hackett, Teagan Hackett, Le’Ron Carter, Wayne Thurman Jr. and Terry Martin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Georgetown and Bluegrass Hospice Care.